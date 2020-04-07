Former Condors player Colby Cave in coma after suffering brain bleed

Oilers forward and former Bakersfield Condors player Colby Cave has been placed in a medically-induced coma after suffering a brain bleed, the team announced on Tuesday.

Cave, show as acquired by the Oilers via waivers in Jan. 2019, has spent most the 2019-20 season with their AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, playing 44 games and recording 23 points. He was up in the NHL for 11 games with Edmonton this season.

The team said that the 25-year-old Cave is currently in the critical care unit at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.