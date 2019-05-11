Former cancer patient surprises teacher for Teacher Appreciation Week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teacher honored for volunteering her time and changing the life of one of her student’s forever.

Brandyn Maxwell showed up at Warren Jr. High School with a bouquet of flowers for a teacher that made an impact on his life five years ago.

He first met his English teacher, Amy Erickson, when he was diagnosed with cancer.

In 2014, Maxwell developed a rare tissue cancer that affects the bones in younger people.

Rhabdomyosarcoma, a fast and aggressive cancer, forced Maxwell to lose his ability to walk during chemotherapy and was unable to attend school.

Mrs. Erickson, whom the family referred to as a “God Send,” volunteered her time to help Maxwell continue his studies.

“He became like family, his family became like family, and that’s again just what makes this job worth it being able to have those relationships, it’s not…I teach English, it’s not necessarily about the English. It’s about connecting with these kids, loving these kids and be able to remain part of their lives,” said Erickson.

Maxwell has been cancer free for four years now, and when he gets the chance, he pays his former teacher a visit.