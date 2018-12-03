Former Bush family home in Bakersfield could become museum and learning center Video Video

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Over the years we've reported former President George H.W. Bush and family once called Bakersfield home, and there are plans to turn the East Bakersfield home into a museum and learning center.

George H.W., Barbara and a very young George W. Bush once lived at the home at 2101 Monterey Street, just west of Mount Vernon Avenue.

Barbara Bush was expecting at the time.

Political consultant Mark Abernathy and his wife Cathy bought the home in 2004.

"Very few cities in this nation have a home of two presidents, and we in Bakersfield are very fortunate we do have one when George H.W. was working in the oil industry," Cathy Abernathy said.

Abernathy said there are plans to turn the home into a museum and learning center to teach Spanish-speaking children English.

"[Barbara] had said years ago, we could have some items from their museum in Houston."

A date for the opening of the museum and learning center has not been announced.