Former Bakersfield College wrestler Keithen Estrada dies unexpectedly at age 21

Former BC wrestler Keithen Estrada died unexpectedly at the age of 21 on Aug. 6, the college said. Photo: Bakersfield College Athletics

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College said former wrestling standout Keithen Estrada died unexpectedly Thursday morning. He was 21.

“It was a tragedy today. We lost a good young man,” Bakersfield College wrestling head coach Brett Clark said in a statement from the program. “First thing that comes to mind is his infectious smile, his great personality. He had a bright future ahead of him and we’re going to miss him.”

Estrada wrestled for the Renegades for two seasons between 2018 and 2019. He finished seventh in the California Community College Athletic Association state finals in both seasons in the 125 pound weight class.

He is survived by his mother, father, three siblings and a niece, BC said.

Estrada’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses. You can donate to the account using this link.