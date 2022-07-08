BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former State Assembly candidate Julie Solis says trespassing charges filed against her after refusing to leave Kevin McCarthy’s office in January 2021 could be dismissed if she meets certain conditions under an agreement with the court.

Solis was arrested on Jan. 11, 2021 at Kevin McCarthy’s Bakersfield office on Empire Drive after she refused to leave, according to police and court documents.

According to a court filing, Solis entered the building when a mail carrier was allowed into the building. The filing noted the doors were locked and McCarthy was not there at the time. The documents state Solis refused to leave until she was given a formal complaint form to fill out.

Solis livestreamed the interaction with McCarthy staff and police officers. She was later arrested and charged with two counts of trespassing.

Solis says attorneys reached a diversion agreement Wednesday.

Under California law, a judge can offer a diversion in proceedings against defendants in misdemeanor cases. The judge can set the terms and conditions of the agreement for no more than 24 months and the defendant must comply with those terms. A hearing would then determine if the case should proceed. A diversion hearing is set for Jan. 6, 2023, according to court records.

On Friday, Solis told 17 News she intended for a protest at the McCarthy offices after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “We met there to do a peaceful action. That’s all that was,” Solis said Friday night.

The former 34th Assembly District candidate told 17 News that the judge in the case offered to dismiss the case against Solis if she met certain conditions by January 2023. Solis said the conditions include her staying away from McCarthy’s Bakersfield office and not getting arrested or charged with other crimes for the next six months.

Solis maintained the trespassing case has been politically motivated from the beginning.

“This case is really about my mouth being on trial,” Solis said. “It’s not like I broke down the door. […] Cynthia Zimmer and the district attorney’s office is trying to charge me as if I tried to do an insurrection.”

17 News has reached out to the District Attorney’s Office about Solis’ case, and prosecutors said they would have more information on the matter on Monday.