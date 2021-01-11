UPDATED: Former Assembly candidate Julie Solis arrested after refusing to leave Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s office

UPDATE (3 p.m.): The Bakersfield Police Department said McCarthy’s office had been closed when Solis arrived and that a delivery man had let her in.

In the video, some officers were seen not wearing face masks. The department said any reports of department policy violations regarding facial coverings will be investigated and appropriate actions will be taken. BPD said officers are required to wear a mask when they come into contact with people.

(1/11, 12:59 p.m.): BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Julie Solis, who recently ran for the 34th Assembly District seat, was arrested this morning after refusing to leave Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s Bakersfield office.

According to court records, Solis was arrested at McCarthy’s office, located at 4100 Empire Drive, on suspicion of trespassing and refusing to leave the property. Solis’ exchanges with officers prior to her arrest were caught on video while she was streaming live on Facebook.

Watch the full Facebook video here:

Solis was at the office urging McCarthy to resign after he recently voted against certifying the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden.

A court hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, according to the Kern County Superior Court website.

Solis, a Democrat, lost to incumbent Vince Fong in the 34th Assembly District race in November. Solis garnered 68,716 votes, or 31 percent of the vote, while Fong had 146,611 votes, or 68 percent, according to the Kern County Elections Office.

17 News has reached out to McCarthy’s office for comment on this story.