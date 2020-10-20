Former Amestoy’s building burns for third time in recent months

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a fire at the former Amestoy’s on the Hill building on Monday. This is the third time the building has caught fire in recent months.

The fire broke out at around 4:35 p.m. on River Boulevard, according to the Pulse Point app.

The East Bakersfield bar has been a local fixture for over 70 years. It closed last year after the owners retired.

River Boulevard is blocked in both directions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

