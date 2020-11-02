Former Amestoy’s bar goes up in flames for fourth time in recent months

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the fourth time in recent months, the former Amestoy’s bar on River Boulevard caught fire.

The fire broke out just after 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The building last caught fire about two weeks ago on Oct. 19. It’s not clear what caused Sunday’s fire or if any injuries were reported. 17 News video showed a charred, hollowed-out building where the former bar once stood.

The East Bakersfield bar was a local fixture for over 70 years. Amestoy’s closed last year after the owners retired.

