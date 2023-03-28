BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Forever 21 is set to open later this year at the Outlets at Tejon, according to a release Tuesday.

The Outlets at Tejon said the fashion retailer Forever 21 will open sometime this summer, but an exact date was not provided.

“One of the most fashion-forward brands in the world, Outlets at Tejon is excited to bring Forever 21 to shoppers, adding to the growing retail experience here,” Director of Marketing for the Outlets at Tejon Becca Bland said in a statement.

The Outlets at Tejon will have a grand opening ceremony for the store’s opening.

The shopping center is located along I-5 just off the Laval Road exit.