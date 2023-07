BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Forever 21 will be giving away gift cards and tote bags at its grand opening Aug. 5 at the Outlets at Tejon.

The fashion retailer will open at 10 a.m. and give gift cards to the first 100 people in line, the company said in a release. Those who spend $50 or more will receive a free tote bag.

The outlets are located off Interstate 5 at the base of the Grapevine.