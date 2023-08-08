BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The CEO of Ford Motor Company made a stop in Bakersfield on Monday, highlighting an electric version of its popular truck.

Jim Farley stopped by the Ford dealership on Oak Street, meeting with Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh and local kids from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County.

Farley was in Bakersfield as part of his summer road trip — from San Francisco to Las Vegas — in the new all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning.

“As many of us know, Kern County is ground zero for the truck market in the state of California,” Joe Hay, president of Jim Burke Ford, said. “The F150 has been the best selling vehicle in the world for 35 years, and the lightning is just the latest iteration of that.”

Farley also met with members of Ford’s Dream Builders program, which allows high-performing high school seniors to carry out community service projects in Bakersfield.