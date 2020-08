BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ford Avenue will be closed next Friday to place concrete for the bridge deck on the new Centennial Corridor structure crossing the street.

The closure will take place from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Dunlap Street and North Stine road, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program. Motorists can detour around the work zone by using Joseph Drive and North McDonald Way.