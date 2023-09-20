BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Is it possible for a Ridgecrest resident to buy the sign of the street they grew up on? All signs point to yes.

The city of Ridgecrest is offering residents a chance to buy a bit of local history. The city is selling off old street signs for $5.

The city posted a photo to its Facebook page showing the first batch of street signs for sale.

Some of the signs included Bell Avenue, East Benson Avenue, Chambers Street, West French Avenue, North Randall Street, North Norma Street, South Sunset Street, West Ward Avenue, among a handful of others.

“We felt the community would be interested in the signs as collector items,” Ridgecrest City Manager Ron Strand said in an email Wednesday. “We guessed right.”

The city updated its Facebook post saying the signs had sold out and the city “did not anticipate such an overwhelming response.”

Strand said the signs are being replaced by more reflective ones in accordance with state law. The money is going to the city’s general fund reserve.

The city said it will have another batch of streets available for sale on a first come first serve basis. You can check the city’s Facebook page for updates on another batch.

Residents can stop by the building department in City Hall at 100 W. California Ave. when it opens at 7:30 a.m. to try and pick one up.