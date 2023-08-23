BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Kern County has lost a pillar of its economy and a generous benefactor of its well-being.

Ken Small, who started Ken Small Construction more than 60 years ago, passed away Friday at the age of 80.

Ten years ago, Small was near death. His three-decade-long battle with heart disease had him on the ropes.

He needed a mechanical heart or a heart transplant and he needed it immediately. And, just when all seemed lost, a donor emerged.

Thanks to a young Idaho woman’s life-saving generosity amid the tragedy of her own untimely passing, Ken Small received another decade of life – and a second family: that of heart donor Katie Tonks.

Small paid it forward, though his company, KS Industries, was already giving generously to his community. With his son, company president Kevin Small, leading the way, the giving never stopped.

Among the hallmarks are the Lauren Small Children’s Center, a comprehensive pediatric center at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital named for Lauren Paige Small – Ken Small’s granddaughter and Kevin and Tuesdy Small’s daughter, taken by cancer in 2005 at age 11.

“There was no pediatric emergency care in Bakersfield or in Kern County,” Kevin Small said. “And we just felt, you know, the county has been so good to us, and the people in this county. This was our opportunity to give back.”

And today, even with Ken’s death on Aug. 18 at age 80, the giving continues.

“We continue to give all throughout this county,” Kevin Small said. “I really think that that’s just one of our core values, and one of my dad’s core values.”

The company, first known as Ken Small Welding, then Ken Small Construction, became a vital partner of the Kern County oil and gas industry and remains so today under Kevin Small, with 1,700 employees, offices in North Dakota; Wyoming; Colorado, New Mexico and Texas, and annual revenues in the hundreds of millions of dollars. And to think – it all started with one welding truck.

“It grew to about 80, 85 employees,” Kevin Small said. “I remember my dad coming to me and saying, ‘This is as big as we ever need to get. I’m comfortable here.’ He was of a work ethic that he didn’t want to work on a bank note. He always used to have this saying, he said, ‘I’ve got a deal with the bank – they don’t get into the construction business and I don’t get into the borrowing and loaning business.’”

About 18 years ago, Ken Small moved into more of a chairman’s role, and Kevin took charge of the day-to-day operations. But that didn’t mean Ken stopped paying attention.

“He was our biggest cheerleader,” Kevin Small said. “As long as we were successful, he’d support us. But I’m going to miss those phone calls because when he wanted to challenge me, I’d get those calls every day.”

The Bakersfield-based company, headquartered on District Boulevard, provides engineering, fabrication and construction services for oil and gas production, refining, co-generation and various types of pipelines.

The Small family will hold a private ceremony for their patriarch sometime after Labor Day, followed by a public celebration of life. Details are pending.

“Lauren started this three-squeeze (routine) years ago, where you squeeze each other’s hand,” Kevin Small said. “It meant ‘I-love-you.’ (In his final hours, Ken) gave me three squeezes. I said, ‘That’s OK, dad …You can go now.’”

The Small family’s generosity continues Friday morning when Dignity Health breaks ground on an expansion of the Lauren Small Children’s Center — two dedicated pediatric surgical suites, 5,000 square feet of additional treatment space, funding for two new pediatric surgeons and more, made possible in part by a $2 million donation from the family of Ken Small.