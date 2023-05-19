BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – This is a sports story about a college athlete. It’s also a life lesson based on the experience of a 23-year-old. And for many – athletes and nonathletes alike, young and old – it should resonate.

Hayley McClusky is about to embark on the real world after experiencing the bubble of Division I athletics at CSU Bakersfield. The challenges, the demands, the privileges.

Last spring she graduated with a BA in communications. Now, about to graduate with an advanced degree, the Orange County native – masters in business administration in hand – will enter the workforce without her biggest fan. Her mother, Linda McCluskey, healthy and full of life just two years ago, was diagnosed suddenly with brain cancer, and died 11 months later.

“They took a biopsy and they told us: She has stage 4 glioblastoma, which is the worst form of cancer you can have,” McCluskey said. “Very rare, and it’s terminal.”

Hayley, an outside hitter for the CSUB women’s volleyball team for five Covid-extended years, had to play two seasons of volleyball – indoor and beach – without that reassuring face in the stands.

“She never, ever, ever missed a game,” McCluskey said. “Watching me play was her favorite thing to do in the whole entire world.”

McCluskey says it was, and is, the worst time of her life — but her grief has been overlaid with some of the best times. She had the privilege of great teammates who, five years ago, accepted a brash freshman accustomed to being top dog and taught her how to be a college athlete.

“Those girls, when I first came in, just kinda made it known, you know?” she said. “‘We’re the leaders, this is how we do it here, you’re not ready, you’re a little freshman,’ and kinda humbled me, and I needed that.”

They developed into part of the support team that has helped her navigate her mother’s death.

“That load is almost unmanageable and the only way that I could have done it and did it was with the support of the faculty here at CSUB, my head coaches, and my best friend,” McCluskey said.

But Hayley McCluskey has given back as much as she’s received. This month she won the President’s Award at CSUB’s 12th annual Rowdy Awards, emblematic of athletic and academic achievement, passion and leadership.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I’m just so, so, so, so thankful for my time here,” McCluskey said.

What can the rest of us learn from a 23-year-old volleyball player? At least one important lesson, it turns out.

“I just make a conscious decision every day when I wake up,” she said. “I can either get better or I can get bitter. So if people are struggling and you’re in the depths of darkness, just know that the light is there. And that there are people who want to pull you out. So let them pull you out.”

Look out, world. Hayley McCluskey is coming for you and she’s bringing along everything she learned these past five very eventful years at CSUB.