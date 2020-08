BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Foothill High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly using a slur during class.

17 News received several messages that say a the teacher used the N-word during an online session, but the Kern High School District did not confirm that specifically. The district said it does not tolerate discriminatory words or actions.

The district did not identify the teacher or what courses they teach.

The incident is being investigated.