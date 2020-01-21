Live Now
WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial

Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly stabbing in East Bakersfield; Foothill High School placed on lockout

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead and three others are wounded following a stabbing Tuesday afternoon in East Bakersfield.

KCSO said deputies were called to the area of Foothill Road and Morning Drive at around 2:38 p.m.

Foothill High School was placed on lockout because of sheriff’s office activity in the area, the school said.

17 News crews on scene say students are being let out of Voorhies Elementary and Foothill High School. Law enforcement remains on scene.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News