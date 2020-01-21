Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly stabbing in East Bakersfield; Foothill High School placed on lockout

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead and three others are wounded following a stabbing Tuesday afternoon in East Bakersfield.

KCSO said deputies were called to the area of Foothill Road and Morning Drive at around 2:38 p.m.

Foothill High School was placed on lockout because of sheriff’s office activity in the area, the school said.

17 News crews on scene say students are being let out of Voorhies Elementary and Foothill High School. Law enforcement remains on scene.

