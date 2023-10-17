BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Foothill Donuts on Morning Drive is closed until further notice due to a roach infestation and lack of soap at a hand wash station, according to the Kern County Public Health Department.

According to the health department, the business was inspected on Oct. 16 and received an inspection score of 62%.

During the inspection, an active roach infestation was found in the kitchen where doughnuts are prepared, according to the health department. The operator of the business continued operating during the infestation.

Roaches were seen exiting a hole due to decay during the time of inspection, according to health officials.

Health officials say all walls, floors and ceilings must be in good repair within 30 days from the routine inspection.

During the inspection, the operator of the business was unable to provide adequate pest control reports and food safety certificates.