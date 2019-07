BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s Food Truck Festival & Business Expo, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been pushed back to October “due to circumstances beyond our control,” according to the event’s Facebook page.

The event is now scheduled for 12 to 5 p.m. Oct. 12. Tickets will be sold at the entrance for $5, with admission free for children 12 and under.