BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The hottest place to eat in Bakersfield doesn’t have linen napkins or sterling flatware, and it doesn’t require reservations.

It’s a lot on the corner of Rosedale and Calloway lined with food trucks, unofficially named “SoCal-Food-Truck-Park.”

The trucks offer a wide variety of food options, including tamales, sliders, funnel cakes, shrimp cocktails, grilled steak and tacos. Hamburgers and a coffee truck are reportedly in the works.

“We can look forward to live entertainment at the venue this summer,” Owner Alex Ruiz said.

“Get It Twisted!” truck owners Sebastian and Alex Muralles said they like the truck park setting because they “enjoy seeing families come together to try different foods.”

“All these families sit down at one table, they get something from one food truck, from the other food truck, the food trailer, and then they all kind of share and taste and go back and get whatever they like best, then they go back and try some more. It’s pretty cool.” the truck owners said.

SoCal-Food-Truck-Park is located at 9701 Rosedale Highway and is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.