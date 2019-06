The Mission at Kern County is asking for help to feed some of the county’s most in need during the summer months.

The Mission says there is a higher need for their food bank during the summer.

President Carlos Baldovinos also says operating costs jump nearly 40% during the summer.

In response, the Mission is teaming with Vons and Albertsons for a food drive through July 2.

For $5 you can buy a bag to help the Mission keep up with demand.

You can also donate directly to the Mission at this link.