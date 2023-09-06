BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Harvesting crops can be a busy time for farmworkers and a California bank is helping those workers feed their families.

Central California Food Bank recently received a $15,000 donation from Tri Counties Bank to support farm worker families without access to traditional food distribution times due to harvesting periods. The donation will benefit the “Farmworker Community Partnership Program” ultimately serving five distribution sites in rural communities of Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties, providing emergency food boxes.

To better accommodate workers during harvest season, Delano farmworker distribution starts later in the afternoon from 2 to 5. The Delano distribution includes fresh produce, canned foods, pasta and milk for hungry families.

Since the beginning of 2023, 420,566 pounds of nutritious food have been distributed in the underserved communities of Delano, Five Points, Richgrove, Strathmore and Pixley through our partnership with California Farmworker Foundation. This equals around 350,472 individual meals.

For more information about what Central California Food Bank is doing to fight hunger, visit this website.