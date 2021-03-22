Food and Bike Crawl held in Old Town Kern over weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local community leaders worked collectively to bring the Old Town Kern Food and Bike Crawl to the community on Saturday.

The bike ride started at Tacos de Huicho, located 123 E 18th St. There were food and game stops at several locations in Old Town Kern, including Nano’s Barber Shop and David Nelson Pocket Park. The event is part of an effort to revitalize the historic neighborhood of Old Town Kern.

“As a city councilman. I believe it’s important that the city invests in public infrastructure and makes significant improvements to revitalize Old Town, but the government can’t do it alone,” Andrae Gonzales said. “We also need to partner with existing business owners and help support their effort.”