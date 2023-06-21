BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett is coming to Temblor Brewing Company this summer in support of new solo album “Lost at Sea.”

“Caught halfway between the honky-tonk saloon and the punk rock dive bar, Lost at Sea is both eclectic and electric, making room for alt-country crunch, guitar-driven grit and sharp songwriting,” according to a description of the album on ticketweb.com.

Tickets are available for the Aug. 26 show. Temblor is located at 3200 Buck Owens Blvd.