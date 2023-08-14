BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Foo Fighters meet at the intersection of grunge and punk, in a special place where the exuberance of youth meets the wisdom of years.

Dave Grohl is centerstage, the face of the band, but there’s talent on the wings as well – none more so than at stage right, trading lead guitar riffs with the band’s founder.

Santa Barbara native Chris Shiflett, a 52-year-old punk rock survivor who favors Fender Telecasters and admits to a surprising additional influence – the Bakersfield Sound.

Shiflett talked about it in advance of his side gig show on Aug. 26 at Temblor Brewing in Bakersfield.

“When I kind of figured out that there was this thing called the Bakersfield Sound, I realized it had kind of been around me my whole life,” Shiflett said. “I never really noticed because I wasn’t clued into it.

“But the residue of West Coast country and the influence of it is all over the place, and certainly all over the place when I was growing up in Santa Barbara in the 1970s and the ‘80s, and there was still a lot of that around. Isn’t that funny? That thing, you don’t see it, what you’re looking at, and then all of a sudden it’s everywhere. You know?”

Shiflett’s appreciation for the Bakersfield Sound is not lip service. For nine years he hosted an Americana-oriented podcast, Walking the Floor – 217 episodes featuring the likes of Steve Earle and Vince Gill. But Shiflett’s first guest on the podcast’s very first installment in October 2013? It was none other than Bakersfield legend Red Simpson. Tommy Hays, Merle Haggard and Dwight Yoakam have also been featured.

Shiflett says we may get a musical homage to Bakersfield at his upcoming show.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We also worked up a version of Honky Tonk Nighttime Man by Merle, and also relearned Together Again,” he said. “We gotta play those in Bakersfield, man, come on! We gotta channel some Buck and some Merle and some Don (Rich).”

For the most part, though, this will be a showcase for Shiflett’s new album, Lost at Sea, which is due out in October. Don’t come to the show expecting any Foo Fighters – that’s for the big arenas. But, in a manner of speaking, we might get a drastically different version of (There Goes) My Hero – Merle-ized, in this case.