BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Kern County has a message for Governor Newsom. At least the ag and oil industries do.

With the help of Assemblyman Vince Fong, they laid it out at the California Forward Economic Summit Thursday at the Marriott Hotel.

Leaders of industry and innovation from across the state are in town for the annual two-day summit.

Water, housing, broadband and much more were on the day one schedule – even a little entertainment, too – but right at the top of the list was energy, specifically Kern County’s role in future production.

Summit attendees got an immediate sense of the local mood when it comes to the oil industry’s role in energy production – thanks to Fong, who gave the opening keynote speech.

Gov. Gavin Newsom was not in attendance, despite some early indications he’d be there, but Fong addressed Newsom anyway, calling out the governor for his “demonization” of the Kern County oil industry.

“I will not, and cannot, allow the act of demonization of the hard work of those in Kern County to go unanswered,” Fong said from the stage. “… We must have a frank and honest assessment of the consequences of his policies and actions, especially on this critical and vital region of the state. And when there are important policy debates censored on energy reliability and affordability it is an affront to our community that this governor refuses to acknowledge the expertise from the very people that produce the reliable, dependable and affordable energy that Californians use every single day.”

Fong said it doesn’t make sense to import foreign oil and starve agriculture when they’re already right here, operating under highly regulated conditions.

“Well, my message is a stern but important one,” Fong said later. “… If you’re going to come to the energy and food production capital of the world, then we need to have a frank and honest assessment of the policies coming from Sacramento that are affecting these essential industries, and if we want California to drive long-term then we need more in-state production of energy and we need more reliable water supplies and we need to actually focus and value food production and help our agricultural industry.”

Day one of the summit also included working sessions on climate change, education, entrepreneurship and the creative economy, followed by a little country music with Johnny Owens and the Bakersfield Sound.

Friday’s scheduled speakers include State Treasurer Fiona Ma, housing advocate Scott Weiner, the state senator who represents San Francisco and Bakersfield Assemblyman Rudy Salas.

The collective goal: Keep building a better California.