Fong bill would create non-partisan role overseeing public records requests

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblymember Vince Fong is reintroducing legislation to hold California’s government accountable.

Fong says news agencies and everyday members of the community often submit public records requests and those requests are often denied. Assembly Bill 343 would create a Public Records Act ombudsperson within the Office of the State Auditor to serve as an independent, nonpartisan referee.

That person would review the requests to see if the government had cause to deny them.