Fog prompts school delays in Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fog rolling into the county has caused some school districts to prompt fog delays Friday morning.
The following schools have fog delays:
- Wasco Union Elementary School District – Two-hour delay
- Wasco Union High School District – Two-hour delay
- Semitropic School District – Two-hour delay
- Buttonwillow Union School District – Two-hour delay
- Elk Hills School District – Two-hour delay
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.