Fog prompts school delays in Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fog rolling into the county has caused some school districts to prompt fog delays Friday morning.

The following schools have fog delays:

  • Wasco Union Elementary School District – Two-hour delay
  • Wasco Union High School District – Two-hour delay
  • Semitropic School District – Two-hour delay
  • Buttonwillow Union School District – Two-hour delay
  • Elk Hills School District – Two-hour delay

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

