Fog delays in Kern County on Jan. 14

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dense fog in the northern part of the county and some areas around Bakersfield have made some schools hold fog delays Friday morning.

The following schools have fog delays:

Maple School District Fog Delay – Two-hour delay

Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District Fog Delay – Three-hour delay

Pond School District Fog Delay – Two-hour delay

Delano Union School District Fog Delay – Two-hour delay

Richland School District Fog Delay – Two-hour delay

Delano Joint Union High School District Fog Delay – Two-hour delay

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.