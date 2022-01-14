Fog delays in Kern County on Jan. 14

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dense fog in the northern part of the county and some areas around Bakersfield have made some schools hold fog delays Friday morning.

The following schools have fog delays:

  • Maple School District Fog Delay – Two-hour delay
  • Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District Fog Delay – Three-hour delay
  • Pond School District Fog Delay – Two-hour delay
  • Delano Union School District Fog Delay – Two-hour delay
  • Richland School District Fog Delay – Two-hour delay
  • Delano Joint Union High School District Fog Delay – Two-hour delay

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

