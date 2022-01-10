Fog delays in Kern County for Jan. 10

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dense morning fog has caused multiple school districts to prompt two-hour fog delays in the county.
The following school districts have fog delays at this time:
- Shafter High School – Two-hour fog delay
- Semitropic School District – Two-hour fog delay
- Wasco Union High School District – Two-hour fog delay
- Richland School District – Two-hour fog delay
- Wonderful College Prep Academy – Two-hour fog delay
- Wasco Union Elementary School District – Two-hour fog delay
- Pond School District – Two-hour fog delay
- Edison Elementary School District – Two-hour fog delay
- Vineland School District – Two-hour fog delay
- Maple School District – Two-hour fog delay
- Di Giorgio School District – Two-hour fog delay
- Buttonwillow Union School District – Two-hour fog delay
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.