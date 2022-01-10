Fog delays in Kern County for Jan. 10

Morning Bakersfield Fog

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dense morning fog has caused multiple school districts to prompt two-hour fog delays in the county.

The following school districts have fog delays at this time:

  • Shafter High School – Two-hour fog delay
  • Semitropic School District – Two-hour fog delay
  • Wasco Union High School District – Two-hour fog delay
  • Richland School District – Two-hour fog delay
  • Wonderful College Prep Academy – Two-hour fog delay
  • Wasco Union Elementary School District – Two-hour fog delay
  • Pond School District – Two-hour fog delay
  • Edison Elementary School District – Two-hour fog delay
  • Vineland School District – Two-hour fog delay
  • Maple School District – Two-hour fog delay
  • Di Giorgio School District – Two-hour fog delay
  • Buttonwillow Union School District – Two-hour fog delay

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

