Fog delays for multiple school districts in Kern County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple school districts have delayed starts this morning due to heavy fog in their areas.

The following school districts have fog delays:

  • Buttonwillow Union School District – Two hour fog delay
  • Maple School District – Two hour fog delay
  • McFarland Unified School District – Two hour fog delay
  • Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District – Three hour fog delay
  • Richland School District – Two hour fog delay
  • Pond School District – Two hour fog delay
  • Shafter High School – Two hour fog delay
  • Wasco Union Elementary School District – Two hour fog delay
  • Semitropic School District – Two hour fog delay
  • Wasco Union High School District – Two hour fog delay

For another list of fog delays and closures you can also go to alertline.kern.org.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News