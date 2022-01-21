Fog delays for multiple school districts in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple school districts have delayed starts this morning due to heavy fog in their areas.

The following school districts have fog delays:

Buttonwillow Union School District – Two hour fog delay

Maple School District – Two hour fog delay

McFarland Unified School District – Two hour fog delay

Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District – Three hour fog delay

Richland School District – Two hour fog delay

Pond School District – Two hour fog delay

Shafter High School – Two hour fog delay

Wasco Union Elementary School District – Two hour fog delay

Semitropic School District – Two hour fog delay

Wasco Union High School District – Two hour fog delay

For another list of fog delays and closures you can also go to alertline.kern.org.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.