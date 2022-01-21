Fog delays for multiple school districts in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple school districts have delayed starts this morning due to heavy fog in their areas.
The following school districts have fog delays:
- Buttonwillow Union School District – Two hour fog delay
- Maple School District – Two hour fog delay
- McFarland Unified School District – Two hour fog delay
- Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District – Three hour fog delay
- Richland School District – Two hour fog delay
- Pond School District – Two hour fog delay
- Shafter High School – Two hour fog delay
- Wasco Union Elementary School District – Two hour fog delay
- Semitropic School District – Two hour fog delay
- Wasco Union High School District – Two hour fog delay
For another list of fog delays and closures you can also go to alertline.kern.org.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.