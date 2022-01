BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dense fog surrounding the Bakersfield area has caused one high school and a school district to prompt fog delays.

Here is a current list of fog delays:

Shafter High School – Two hour fog delay

Richland School District – Two hour fog delay

For a list of fog delays and closures you can also go to alertline.kern.org.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.