BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Can a science lab fly? Yes, it can when a planeload of NASA equipment, computers and researchers are in a DC-8 aircraft. Based out of Palmdale, the aircraft measured the air quality and pollution in the Central Valley Tuesday afternoon.

The DC-8 aircraft that flew over the Central Valley on Tuesday is described as a “flying science laboratory,” according to Nicki Reid, the mission manager for the DC-8 aircraft at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center.

Yes, there were scientists gathering research on the Central Valley’s air quality in the low-flying aircraft.

“The windows of the aircraft are replaced by gas inlets so you basically suck the air into the aircraft,” Carsten Warneke, a research chemist at NOAA and one of the principal investigators for the AEROMMA project, said.

Reid says the air is brought into the cabin and scientists can do chemistry and research, then the air gets vented out back into the atmosphere.

Warneke told 17 News the end goal for AEROMMA is to improve air quality and the air quality forecast.

The Central Valley is different from most areas because it has agriculture, oil, gas and urban areas so it gives a good contrast to other cities, Warneke said.

“The problems are different and that means the solutions to the air quality problems will have to be different too,” Warneke told 17 News.

To measure a city’s pollution the aircraft needs to fly low, Warneke told 17 News.

Warneke says, for much of the flight, the aircraft was traveling at about 1,000 feet but the aircraft conducted a “missed approach” and got as low as 50 feet.

“A missed approach is going to an airport and pretending to land but actually don’t do it, so we went to 50 feet on that but most of the time we fly at about 1,000 feet above ground,” Warneke said.

People reported seeing the aircraft in different areas of the county Tuesday afternoon.

Warneke says the air was stagnant and to get a good measurement the aircraft conducted zig-zag motions.

“The zig-zag down the valley was at low altitude so you really get close to the emission sources when you do that,” Warneke told 17 News.

The DC-8 flew over the Los Angeles Basin on Wednesday.

To follow the DC-8 on its flights go to the FlightAware website and search for its tail number N817NA in the search.

Reid says the DC-8 flies all over the world and has done research in Chicago, Toronto and New York.