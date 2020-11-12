Flying over a Veteran’s Day BBQ

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – On this day when we honor those who served our country – I got to cover all angles of Kern County celebrating our veterans.

Three local pilots let me join their veterans day commemoration. We started at Bakersfield Municipal Airport and before noon we took off. We passed the Bakersfield sign – flew from Buck Owens Blvd to Rosedale Hwy.

Then we got high above the haze and did a few barrel rolls. All before arriving at our final destination – the veteran and first responder barbecue outside Elks Lodge. We flew closely above the event, leaving a trail of smoke for the crowds to see. Kevin Burton is one of many who helped organize the flyover and BBQ as a tribute to those who serve our country.

“We cant thank them enough for what they do for us 24/7, 7 days a week 365 days a year,” said Kevin Burton, organizer of Elks Lodge Veteran’s Day BBQ. “And for the veterans for allowing us to live in such a free world right here in America. Without their sacrifices we wouldn’t be here where we are today.”

First responders and veterans enjoyed free tri-tip sandwiches and burgers. Dozens of locals also came out to show their support. Just a few blocks south was another barbecue free for veterans with a similar menu. This one was at the American legion. The money from both barbecues will go towards various veteran and first responder organizations.

“It does me so much pride and my heart swells with pride, knowing that I’m a part of this,” said Marc Sandall, organizer for the American Legion Veteran’s Day BBQ. “Because I know where my freedoms come from and it’s them. So that’s why we do this, that’s why we continue to do this.”

To all our veterans and first responders – thank you for your service.