‘Fluffy’ returns: Gabriel Iglesias to perform at Mechanics Bank Arena Nov. 28

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is set to make his return to Bakersfield later this year with his “Beyond the Fluffy World Tour: Go Big or Go Home” tour.

The show comes to Mechanics Bank Arena Nov. 28. Tickets go on sale at Fluffyguy.com starting 10 a.m. April 23.

“There is still no greater thrill for me than to perform standup live, I’m so excited for this tour and to reconnect with all my fans, it’s going to be Fluffy-licious,” Iglesias said in a news release.

Iglesias has sold out Staples Center and Madison Square Garden and appeared in films “A Haunted House 2” and “Show Dogs” and voiced characters in animated films “Coco,” “Ferdinand,” and “The Book of Life.” He currently stars in “Mr. Iglesias” on Netflix, playing a public high school teacher working at his alma mater.