BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Armed Forces Support Foundation will hold a memorial flower laying ceremony on Sept. 11 to pay respect to those who lost their lives in the attacks.

To participate, go to the Bakersfield Harley Davidson from noon to 7:30 p.m. to get a flower, then take it to the Veterans Memorial at 515 Truxtun Ave. Lay the flower at the foot of the memorial and stand for a moment of silence.

