Florist turns canceled orders into free flower arrangements for seniors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local florist is bringing cheer to people during these uncertain times.

Flourishing Art on East 19th Street says it’s taking flowers from wedding ceremonies that were canceled and making flower arrangements to be delivered to hospitals and nursing homes.

Owner Oleta Collins says she’s happy to make someone’s day.

“What a better way to make somebody know that they’re loved, or to cheer them up and give them a little life and a little pep in their step by sending flowers to hospitals, nursing homes and people who need assisted living,” Collins said.

The flower arrangements are to be delivered sometime Friday.