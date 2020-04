BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday’s rainfall led to a road closure in the Oildale area due to flooding, officers said.

Airport Drive was closed in both directions at Roberts Lane and it was unknown when the roadway would reopen, according to the California Highway Patrol. A vacuum truck was headed to the scene to pump water out of the roadway.

The flooding was first reported around 7:30 p.m.