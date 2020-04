BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The surf was up for some in a northwest Bakersfield neighborhood Thursday. Residents took to the streets to enjoy the most out of flooding in their neighborhoods.

Bakersfield has been experiencing heavy rains these past couple of days. The flood appeared to be a foot deep, which made boogie boarding on the back of the truck possible.

Although, residents should keep in mind that riding in the truck bed is illegal and potentially dangerous.