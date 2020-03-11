Breaking News
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Mojave area until 8:45 p.m.; Flood advisory in Central Kern County until 10:15 p.m.

Flooding causes closures, delays along Kern County, Bakersfield roads

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A storm that brought everything from tornado warnings and thunderstorms has caused multiple road delays for drivers in Kern County.

CHP closed State Road at Airport Drive in Oildale at around 8:45 p.m. where several vehicles got stuck in standing water.

The county said State Road was closed from Airport Drive to Olive Drive and Airport Drive was closed from State Road to Roberts Lane.

The rains flooded several neighborhoods in Bakersfield in neighborhoods off Planz Road.

Flooding caused delays along Highway 99, with flooding near the California Avenue exit.

Earlier in the afternoon, rock and mud slides slowed drivers down in Frazier Park along Cuddy Canyon Road and Frazier Mountain Road.

