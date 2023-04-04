BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California has secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support with Storm Response and Recovery efforts after last month’s atmospheric rivers impacted communities in the Central Valley.

The Presidential Major Disaster Declaration will aid Californians in affected counties through eligibility for multiple programs that include housing assistance, food aid, counseling and medical and legal services, according to a release from the county.

Residents of the following counties may apply for assistance: Kern, Mariposa, Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz Tulare, and Tuolumne.

The California Department of Social Services (CDSS) will use existing funds from the state’s Rapid Response Fund to provide recovery services to immigrant Californians affected by the floods.

Immigrant households may be eligible for state and federal assistance if a member in the home is a U.S. citizen. For example, a family with a U.S. citizen child.

Kern County residents and business owners who suffered losses in the designated areas can apply for assistance by registering online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

For more state and federal support resources, visit this website.