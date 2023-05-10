BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In preparation for possible flooding, Kern County is providing free sandbags for residents in areas that could be in danger of flooding.

The county has set up locations for residents to pick up sandbags for their homes. Hundreds of filled sandbags were at a North Chester Avenue parking lot near the Kern County Museum.

“The sandbags are pretty important,” Nathan Goossens, a fire engineer at the Kern County Fire Department said. “They will help divert whatever rising or moving water would be coming toward a potential asset. It’ll help deflect any potential water away from what you’re trying to save and protect.”

The county ordered 50,000 additional sandbags from the state. Those bags should arrive by the end of the week.

“Take as many sandbags as necessary,” Goossens said. “The flood potential is there. One big preparation is going to Ready Kern and setting yourself up for Ready Kern and then you know just having a go bag ready in case you have to leave in a moments notice.”

FILLING AND USING SANDBAGS

But even if you have a bag, you need to know how to set it up right. If you think just stacking it will work, you’re wrong.

“There’s a correct way and an incorrect way of setting up sandbags,” Goossens said. “You’re basically want to start from the bottom. You want the sandbags to all be connecting. You want to make sure there are no airholes. If you can see light, that means water can get through and that defeats the purpose of the sandbags.”

Fire officials said to place sandbags at entry points of your home to prevent any water from seeping in.

Stack the bags in a pyramid shape to keep them stabilized.

And don’t completely fill the bags. Fill the bags to no more than two-thirds full, then fold the top of the sandbag down for a tight seal.

You can get free sandbags at two locations: 2805 Chester Ave. and the second at 12201 Round Mountain Road.