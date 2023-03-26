BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Flood Ministries hosted their Spring Fling Gala Saturday at The Doss Estate to celebrate the progress made towards their ongoing fight against homelessness in the community.

The event ushered in Spring with a celebration made to bring the community together with food from KC Steakhouse, and wine and craft beer pairings provided by local businesses.

“We’ve been doing this since 2008 and that’s thousands of people who’ve been helped, housed and moved into a stable housing situation,” Jim Wheeler, Flood Ministries’ executive director told 17 News.

The celebratory event also featured live music, dancing, and a classic car show hosted just for the community.