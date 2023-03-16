BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County officials have lifted some evacuation orders following rain and flooding in portions of Kern County.

The evacuation order and most of the warning for the East McFarland area has been lifted, according to ReadyKern. Areas south of Taylor Avenue remain under an evacuation warning.

In Wofford Heights, officials lifted a portion of an earlier evacuation order over potential landslides.

The order has been lifted beginning at the Kernville River Valley Cemetery, south to Wofford Heights Hill, including all areas east of Highway 155, Wofford Heights Boulevard, Burlando Road to the edge of Lake Isabella.

All other evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect, according to ReadyKern

For information on cleanup, information call Kern County Public Health at 661-321-3000 or click here.

Due to the barrage of rain received and flooding around the county the Kern County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a state of emergency proclamation in Kern County on Tuesday.

The state of emergency remains in effect and it will help bring more resources into Kern County. For more information on the state of emergency proclamation, click here.

The evacuation orders in the Kern River Valley and Wofford Heights still remain in effect. Click here for more information.

Check back for updates.