POND, Calif. (KGET) – They say God works in mysterious ways and that may be true, but sometimes God also works in unremarkable, one-day-at-a-time ways. At least that’s the story one hears in the tiny, flood-prone town of Pond, Calif.

The little farm village about eight miles southwest of Delano — population perhaps 100 – was hit by devastating floods on March 11 and again on March 13.

Residents had to evacuate and when they eventually returned they found at least four houses inundated with muddy water.

“Knee-high,” said grandmother Vivian Blevins, one of the evacuees.

“We just had 10 minutes to get out,” she said. “… I had a book in the cabinet that had personal things in it and I put it on top of the refrigerator so it wouldn’t get wet. But I didn’t have time to get my pictures out.”

Well, Friday was homecoming day. Vivian, who has lived in Pond for 40 years, finally returned to the house she raised her five children in. She toured it with her twin sister, Lillian Knott, with whom she’d been staying while a national, faith-based volunteer organization called God’s Pit Crew renovated her house and three others, mucking out the floors, replacing waterlogged sheetrock – the whole bit.

The emotion of the moment was clear on Vivian’s face.

“I can’t thank them enough,” she said. “It just blew my mind.”

Russell Bilbrey of Bakersfield volunteers all over the country, but this job was in his backyard.

“It was a special moment” when Vivian first saw her house, he said. “At the end of the day that’s the reason we do these things, right? It’s a good feeling to be able to help someone for no reason. Put your heart and your sweat into it and do the right thing.”

Assemblywoman Jasmeet Bains has been keeping tabs on the volunteers’ progress.

“Pond matters,” she said. “Little areas, especially in my district…every life matters, every community matters. It’s little areas like this that matter.”

Two water-damaged homes, including Vivian’s, are 80% complete. Two others will take some time. After taking a week off, the volunteers will resume. They expect to finish on Aug. 13, not a day too soon for Vivian.

“I’m just ready to come home,” she said. “I miss my family so much.”

Generosity and gratitude, along with a new coat of paint and a renewed sense of hope – it’s all on display this month in the tiny town of Pond.