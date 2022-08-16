BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Independent System Operator issued a statewide Flex Alert due to predicted high temperatures on Aug. 17 from 4 to 9 p.m., according to California ISO.

California ISO said a statewide Flex Alert calls for voluntary electricity conservation due to predicted high temperatures. Conserving energy may prevent emergency measures, such as power outages.

During this time consumers should conserve electricity when the power grid is most stressed, due to higher demand, according to California ISO. Reducing energy helps stabilize the power grid.