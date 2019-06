BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A statewide Flex Alert has been issued Tuesday until 10 p.m. as customers are asked to conserve energy during one of the hottest days of the year.

PG&E says the Flex Alert was issued for 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. by the California Independent System Operator which manages the state’s power grid.

PG&E suggests customers adjust thermostats to 78 degrees or higher if you will be away from home and to use fans instead of air conditioning when possible.