Flex Alert issued due to anticipated high demand amid extreme heat

FILE – In this Aug. 18, 2017, file photo, electrical power flow and conditions are monitored at the California Independent System Operator (California ISO) grid control center in Folsom, Calif. A heat wave baking California in triple-digit temperatures continued to strain the electrical system Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. But Saturday afternoon, the California ISO, which manages the power grid, said that it did not need to order power outages because the grid was able to handle consumer demand. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — State energy officials have issued a Flex Alert for Friday asking residents to conserve energy as demand during extreme heat is expected to put a strain on the power grid.

The California Independent System Operator has called for the Flex Alert for Friday between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

CalISO says conservation could ease the strain on the grid and during time when solar energy resources are diminished or unavailable.

Residents are advised to avoid using major appliances during Flex Alert hours. To conserve energy residents are asked to use fans instead of air conditioning, set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher and turn off all unnecessary lights.

When a Flex Alert is in effect, if demand continues to outpace supply, CalISO could call utilities to implement rotating power outages as a last resort. Officials are not expecting that Friday.