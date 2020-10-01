Flex Alert issued as high temperatures are expected Thursday

Residents are urged to cut back energy use between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — State power grid officials have called for a Flex Alert for Thursday as high temperatures are expected to strain energy resources.

Cal ISO has called for the voluntary alert for Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and are asking residents to conserve energy to avoid potential power outages.

Residents are asked to conserve energy by avoiding use of major appliances after 3 p.m., setting thermostats to 78 degrees, turning off unnecessary lights, unplugging unused devices and using fans when possible.