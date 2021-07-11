Flex Alert issued for Monday as heatwave, Oregon wildfire continues to strain energy grid

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — State energy officials have called for a Flex Alert for Monday as high temperatures and an Oregon wildfire are expected to put strains on California’s electric grid.

The Flex Alert has been issued for Monday, July 12 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Residents are “strongly encouraged” to reduce their energy use during that time.

Residents can limit their energy usage by turning off unnecessary lights, using fans to cool off instead of air conditioning, by setting their thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, and to avoid using major appliances like washing machines, dryers and dish washers.

California Independent System Operator officials said the Bootleg Fire in Oregon has caused transmission lines to become unreliable. Along with high temperatures in the region, energy demand is expected to remain high Monday.

Bakersfield saw temperatures reach 111 degrees Sunday and weather-related outages in PG&E serviced areas.

Cal ISO says if demand exceeds energy supply, it may call for local utilities to begin rotating blackouts.